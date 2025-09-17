On PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, global leaders such as Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin and Rishi Sunak sent warm wishes, praising his leadership, vision and contributions to strengthening bilateral and global ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17, he received a wave of warm greetings on his birthday from world leaders recognising his contribution to India and global diplomacy. Leaders from several nations expressed their best wishes, acknowledging PM Modi's leadership, vision and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Message

Giorgia Meloni, the President of Itali, took to social media platform X to send her heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi. She wrote her message in Italian, which loosely translates as: "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."

Her message highlighted PM Modi's strength, determination, and leadership skills as an inspiration, while wishing him good health and energy to continue guiding India’s development and strengthening India-Italy relations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wishes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly greeted PM Modi, calling him 'my good friend Narendra'. Netanyahu said, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend, I want to wish you a very happy birthday.” He commended PM Modi’s many achievements for India and emphasised the strong bond between India and Israel.

In a video message, Netanyahu said, "Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Message

In a formal congratulatory message published by the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded PM Modi’s efforts in deepening the India-Russia strategic partnership. Putin said, “You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the particularly privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.”

This message reiterated the strong ties between India and Russia, especially in defence, energy, and trade sectors, and highlighted PM Modi's personal role in deepening these relations.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wishes for PM Modi

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Wednesday extended warm birthday greetings to PM Modi. Albanese, in a video message on X, called PM Modi a 'friend' and praised the strong ties between Australia and India. He added that he was proud to share such a strong friendship with India and lauded the incredible contribution of the Indian community in Australia.

"Happy Birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India and we're grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress," Albanese said in the video message.

Rishi Sunak's Greetings for PM Modi

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday. Sunak said, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain."

Sunak spoke of the strong India-UK relationship, highlighting recent positive developments including the England-India cricket test series as a reminder of cultural and people-to-people connections between the two nations. He also fondly recalled his visit to India for the G20 summit in 2023 and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.

“I wish Modi Ji all the very best for his birthday and look forward to seeing him soon,” Rishi Sunak added.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's Tribute

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon shared his birthday greetings with PM Modi through a video message on X. He said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all your friends across New Zealand."

Luxon praised Modi’s leadership and vision for India’s development. “A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on your wisdom and leadership as you guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047.”

He also expressed excitement about further strengthening cooperation between India and New Zealand, focusing on mutual prosperity and security. Luxon concluded by expressing his hope to welcome PM Modi to New Zealand soon.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s Wishes

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also sent warm birthday greetings to PM Modi. In his message, he wrote:

“Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."

This message reflected the close cultural and political ties between India and Bhutan, and the mutual respect between the two nations’ leadership.

US President Donald Trump's Call

A day before, on the night of September 16, US President Donald Trump reached out to PM Modi through a phone call, extending birthday wishes and appreciating India’s support in efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On Truth Social, Trump posted, "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!"

PM Modi responded by expressing gratitude and reaffirming his commitment to further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. PM Modi also expressed support for President Trump’s efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

A Global Celebration Of Leadership

PM Modi’s 75th birthday has turned into a global celebration, with world leaders recognising his decades-long leadership, economic reforms, and diplomatic contributions. From fostering strategic partnerships to advancing development agendas, his global image as a transformative leader has earned him respect across continents.

The birthday messages not only reflect personal goodwill but also underline the strength of India’s diplomatic relationships with many of the world’s key nations.

This international attention is also part of a larger celebration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada to encourage public service and welfare activities across India in honour of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

As India moves forward with ambitious goals like achieving developed nation status by 2047, these global messages stand as a testament to the country’s growing stature and PM Modi’s pivotal role in shaping India’s global image.