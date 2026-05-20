Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the govt's 3-year event, calling opposition flak 'positive criticism'. He also clarified the Tumakuru-Bengaluru concept and dismissed rumours about leadership changes within the government.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday addressed criticism from Opposition leaders over the government's three-year achievement ceremony, calling it "positive criticism" and defending the event's intent.

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Speaking in Tumakuru about the achievement ceremony, Parameshwara said the state government organised the ceremony to mark the completion of three years in office. "Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, all ministers and MLAs participated. We needed to send a message to the people of Karnataka that we have governed on your behalf for three years. We have implemented all the programmes we promised in our manifesto. We did what we said we would, and we will continue to do so," Parameshwara said.

Responding to remarks made by the opposition, he added, "Naturally, those in the opposition criticise the programmes of the ruling party. We take it as positive criticism. They ask how many programmes will be held in the next two years. One thing must be noted: no one forced people to attend. Claims that 1,52,000 people were coerced are incorrect. This was not an anti-people programme."

He explained that while government projects typically involve taluk-level meetings, the state-level event was held to communicate achievements to all of Karnataka. "There was no malicious intent. When a party is in power, opposition criticism is natural. Even amid debate, our duty is to provide good governance," Parameshwara said.

On five guarantees

On five guarantees, he said, "We are for the people, for the poor. To whom have we given the five guarantees? To the people. Our intention is to help the poor. Even the privileged are benefiting, and they say they are fine. Our aim is to reach the entire community. Haven't crores of people now experienced the five guarantees? People understand that. How will critics understand it?"

Tumakuru-Bengaluru 'Concept' Clarified

Clarifying reports about Tumakuru being linked to the Bengaluru North district, Parameshwara said, "Tumakuru is just a concept. Did I say the name of Tumakuru will be changed? The name of Tumakuru will not change. Our area will not change either. It will remain as it is."

He added that the idea is to position Tumakuru as part of Bengaluru's growth corridor to attract investment. "When Bengaluru becomes a part of it, someone in America will think they should invest here. Apart from that, we will not change anything. Not even a single boundary of Tumakuru has been moved," he said.

Citing Delhi-NCR as an example, he said, "They created NCR around Delhi and made three parts of Delhi. That is not new. Did they change Delhi? Did they change Noida? There is no need to misunderstand. Tumakuru will remain as it is, Tumakuru taluk will remain as it is."

"If Tumakuru district headquarters is conceptualised as part of Bengaluru, we will get more investment. Tumakuru will also be elevated. There is no other purpose or ill intent in this," he said.

On Rumours of Government Changes

Addressing rumours of changes in government after three years, Parameshwara said, "They are changing officers in the government. They are changing IAS, IPS officers. What else is the change? The change of positions is a matter left to the high command and the CM."

On a recent meeting at KJ George's house, he said, "They joined for lunch. Like-minded ministers eat lunch together. There is no need to say that means something has changed."

Asked about Minister KN Rajanna's statement that there would be a discussion in Keralam, Parameshwara replied, "You have to ask him that. I don't know." (ANI)