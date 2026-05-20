Punjab Chemist Association threatens a state-wide shutdown over unregulated e-pharmacies. President Surinder Duggal stated 27,000 chemists will hand over shop keys if their demands for stricter legislation against online drug sales are not met.

Chemists Threaten State-Wide Shutdown

In a dramatic escalation against the rise of e-pharmacies and unregulated medicine sales, the Punjab Chemist Association has threatened a massive state-wide shutdown. Speaking to ANI, Association President Surinder Duggal announced that if their grievances are not addressed, all 27,000 chemists in the region will hand over their shop keys to the state government in protest.

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Duggal said, "If our demands are not met, all the 27,000 chemists (in Amritsar) will hand the keys of our shops to the state government." The association is demanding immediate, stringent legislative action from both the Central and Punjab governments to curb the online sale of habit-forming and counterfeit medications.

Roots of the Dispute

According to Duggal, the roots of the dispute trace back to temporary regulations introduced nearly a decade ago. Originally introduced by the Central Government as a temporary measure, this regulation faced heavy legal pushback. The High Courts of Karnataka and Delhi ultimately imposed a complete ban on it, ruling that the regulation could not come into force without necessary legislative amendments.

"The Central Government introduced GSR 280 in 2017 temporarily; however, the High Courts of Karnataka and Delhi imposed a complete ban on it, directing the government that this regulation would not come into force until necessary amendments were made," Surinder Duggal added.

GSR 218 (COVID-19 Era) was implemented during the pandemic to facilitate emergency medicine distribution; chemists argue this rule has outlived its purpose. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, our chemists went door-to-door to supply medicines," Duggal stated. "Yet, even today--six years later--GSR 218 has not been withdrawn."

Call for Stricter Legislation

The association highlighted a glaring contradiction in current governance. While the Punjab government publicly asserts its commitment to making the state drug-free, brick-and-mortar chemists claim that digital platforms are operating with minimal oversight. "Online players are supplying every conceivable medicine--including those with addictive properties--to the market. Today, the market is flooded with spurious drugs," Duggal warned.

The unregulated influx of these digital supplies, according to the association, directly undermines local anti-drug initiatives and poses a severe threat to public health. In a bid to protect the public and the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain, the association is calling for the harshest possible legal deterrents. They are appealing to both state and federal authorities to enact specific legislation targeting illicit drug traders. "We appeal to both the Punjab and Central governments to enact specific legislation regarding these drugs, and to ensure that anyone caught dealing in them is sentenced to death. We are observing this strike and shutdown here solely for the welfare of the people."

If the government fails to act on these demands, the symbolic gesture of 27,000 chemists surrendering their keys could soon paralyse healthcare access across the region. (ANI) Retail pharmacy associations from 12 states and Union Territories, such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand, voluntarily submitted written assurances and confirmed they will not participate in the strike. (ANI)