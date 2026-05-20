The Centre has provided 'Y' category armed security cover to senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. The CISF will provide the protection following a security assessment report by the Intelligence Bureau.

The Centre has provided 'Y' category armed security cover to senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, with protection deployed from May 19, an officials said here on Wednesday.

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Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)--a central armed police force primarily tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure and providing security to high-risk individuals-- to Dastidar following an intelligence bureau security assessment report. Under the 'Y' category, the protectee is typically assigned a team of armed personnel for round-the-clock security, based on threat perception assessments carried out by intelligence agencies.

Profile of the TMC MP

Sources said the decision to provide security to Dastidar was taken following a review of her threat profile. Dastidar, who represents the Barasat constituency in West Bengal, is a prominent political figure and has been active in parliamentary affairs as well as party organisation. She has held various responsibilities within the Trinamool Congress and is considered a key voice of the party on several issues.

Security Protocol and Context

Officials indicated that the security cover for Dastidar would be subject to periodic review, in line with standard protocol. Any changes in threat perception could lead to further upgrades or scaling down of the protection level.

The security cover was granted just days after the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party formed its government for the first time with an absolute majority, defeating the TMC. (ANI)