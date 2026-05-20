J&K Police and security forces cordoned off a forward area in Jammu after a suspected drone-dropped package was found in an agricultural field. An alert was sounded by a local, and a search operation led to the recovery of one packet.

Suspected Drone Activity in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, on Wednesday morning cordoned off a forward area on the outskirts of Jammu district after a package suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the border was recovered from an agricultural field.

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According to police officials, the alert was sounded at around 10:45 AM when a resident noticed suspicious material lying in the agricultural fields of Bahadurpur village, under the jurisdiction of the Bishnah Police Station. Upon receiving the information, a police party from Bishnah police station, accompanied by concerned security officials, immediately rushed to the spot, secured the area, and established a strict security cordon.

Investigation Underway

"Search operations and necessary inquiries were immediately initiated to trace and recover the suspected material, as well as to ascertain the exact flight path and origin of the drone movement," a senior police official said.

During the intensive search of the location, security personnel recovered one tightly wrapped packet, officials said.

Residents are currently being questioned, and a thorough scanning of the nearby fields is underway to ensure no other dropping went unnoticed.

A case is being registered at the Bishnah police station, and a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the technical aspects of the drone and trace the forward linkages of the intended recipients.

Further details on the exact contents of the recovered package are awaited, police added. (ANI)