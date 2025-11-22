PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shared a warm, light moment at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, drawing widespread attention. PM Modi also held key bilateral meetings, met tech entrepreneurs, attended cultural events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly became the centre of attention at the G20 Summit sidelines in Johannesburg on Saturday after a warm and light moment with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders were seen laughing, shaking hands, and exchanging friendly greetings. The short interaction, captured by cameras, quickly became one of the most widely discussed and shared images from the summit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

For many observers, the moment stood out because it showed both leaders at ease, smiling naturally and speaking informally before returning to their formal meetings. Their candid exchange added a touch of warmth to the start of an intense weekend of multilateral discussions.

A growing comfort between the two leaders

This was not the first time PM Modi and PM Meloni were seen sharing an easy rapport. Earlier meetings between the two leaders have also drawn public attention because of their relaxed body language and clear comfort with each other. Their Johannesburg interaction reinforced that perception, making it one of the most talked-about moments of Day 1.

While the exchange lasted only a short while, officials on both sides noted that such warmth reflects a steadily improving relationship between India and Italy. Their discussion, sources said, focused on ongoing cooperation and broader opportunities between the two countries as they continue to deepen ties in technology, trade, and global governance.

PM Modi welcomed warmly in South Africa

The interaction with Meloni took place soon after PM Modi arrived at the G20 venue. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received him formally, marking the start of India’s participation in the summit.

Modi had landed in Johannesburg on Friday to a warm welcome from a cultural troupe at the airport. Members of the troupe bowed to him as part of the traditional greeting. The welcome signalled South Africa’s respect for India and set a friendly tone for the visit.

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to South Africa, following his trips for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023, and a bilateral visit in 2016. His repeated visits highlight New Delhi’s efforts to strengthen ties with Pretoria.

G20 Summit returns to the Global South

This year’s G20 Summit is being held in Africa for the first time. The gathering also continues a pattern in recent years, where the presidency has rotated within the Global South. After Indonesia, India, and Brazil, South Africa will lead the grouping for 2025.

Leaders from across the world arrived to discuss growth, development, global governance, and security issues. India is playing a major role again this year after hosting the New Delhi Summit in 2023.

PM Modi begins bilateral meetings

Before the main sessions began, PM Modi started his bilateral meetings. His first meeting on Friday was with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Both leaders discussed areas of cooperation, including trade, defence ties, and ongoing engagements between India and Australia. Officials from both sides described the meeting as positive and forward-looking.

Modi also met a group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs based in Johannesburg. Sharing the meeting on X, he wrote: “Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye Know India Quiz in South Africa. This quiz encourages our diaspora to learn more about India’s history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora’s connect with India.”

Talks with global business leaders

Among his business engagements, PM Modi met the chairman and CEO of Naspers, one of South Africa’s biggest technology and investment companies. Their discussion focused on expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem. Officials said the meeting highlighted the growing global interest in India’s fast-changing technology landscape.

PM Modi also attended a cultural performance in Johannesburg. Sharing another post on X, he wrote that watching the South African Girmitiya song Ganga Maiya was “a joyful and emotional experience”. He noted that the song was also performed in Tamil and praised how South African Indians have kept India alive in their hearts through songs and bhajans for many generations.

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi also thanked President Ramaphosa for the warm welcome in Johannesburg.

Scroll to load tweet…

The PM also posted about his meeting with Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi calls for new global development rules

At the session on “Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, PM Modi delivered a strong message on the need to rethink global development rules.

He said that while the G20 has shaped global finance for many years, current models have left large parts of the world deprived of fair access to resources. He highlighted that Africa has been affected the most by these gaps.

Because this is the first G20 Summit hosted in Africa, Modi said it was the right moment to reconsider how global development goals are defined and measured.

Three major initiatives announced by PM Modi

During the session, PM Modi outlined three major new initiatives:

1. A Global Traditional Knowledge Repository

Modi proposed creating a repository that will collect and share traditional wisdom from communities around the world. He said many societies have eco-friendly, balanced and culturally rich ways of living that can guide modern development. He added that India’s Indian Knowledge Systems project can form the base of this global platform.

2. G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

Calling Africa’s development “a global priority”, he announced a training model supported by all G20 partners. The goal is to create one million certified trainers in Africa in the next decade. These trainers will then help skill millions of young people in different sectors.

3. A G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus

PM Modi also proposed a united global plan to disrupt drug trafficking networks that help finance terrorism. This initiative will combine financial, governance and security tools to stop illegal flows of money and to weaken groups that benefit from them.

While the day was packed with meetings, discussions and cultural events, the moment between PM Modi and PM Meloni remained one of the highlights. For many, it offered a simple reminder that diplomacy also has human moments, moments that show warmth, comfort and goodwill between leaders.

(With ANI inputs)