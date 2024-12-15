Major UPDATE on West Bengal's DA case: Upcoming hearing brings good news

The next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court is scheduled for January 7, 2025. However, excellent news has arrived before that, bringing joy to the government employees of West Bengal.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Only a few days remain until the new year. However, the DA (Dearness Allowance) case of West Bengal government employees is still unresolved.

article_image2

Currently, everyone's attention is focused on this matter. In the meantime, big news has arrived. The DA case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 7.

article_image3

The hearing of the DA case for West Bengal state government employees under the Fifth Pay Commission is on Tuesday, January 7, in the Supreme Court.

article_image4

Attention will be on whether the Sangrami Joint Forum will apply to join the hearing of that case. When the DA case came up in the High Court on May 20, 2022, the court directed the state government to clear the pending DA of the state government employees within three months.

article_image5

However, the arrears were not paid even after winning that time. The state filed a review petition challenging the High Court's DA (Dearness Allowance) verdict, although it was dismissed.

article_image6

Meanwhile, three state government employee organizations filed a contempt of court case against the state. In the midst of that case, the state went to the Supreme Court.

article_image7

It has been claimed that preparations are underway to join the DA Case of West Bengal government employees pending in the Supreme Court. It has been learned that work is going on in full swing to join the DA case. The most renowned team of lawyers will be there.

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR

UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for Hindu man (WATCH) shk

Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal anr

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post shk

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on ATG

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

