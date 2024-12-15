Major UPDATE on West Bengal's DA case: Upcoming hearing brings good news

The next hearing of the case in the Supreme Court is scheduled for January 7, 2025. However, excellent news has arrived before that, bringing joy to the government employees of West Bengal.

Only a few days remain until the new year. However, the DA (Dearness Allowance) case of West Bengal government employees is still unresolved.

Currently, everyone's attention is focused on this matter. In the meantime, big news has arrived. The DA case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 7.

The hearing of the DA case for West Bengal state government employees under the Fifth Pay Commission is on Tuesday, January 7, in the Supreme Court.

Attention will be on whether the Sangrami Joint Forum will apply to join the hearing of that case. When the DA case came up in the High Court on May 20, 2022, the court directed the state government to clear the pending DA of the state government employees within three months.

However, the arrears were not paid even after winning that time. The state filed a review petition challenging the High Court's DA (Dearness Allowance) verdict, although it was dismissed.

Meanwhile, three state government employee organizations filed a contempt of court case against the state. In the midst of that case, the state went to the Supreme Court.

It has been claimed that preparations are underway to join the DA Case of West Bengal government employees pending in the Supreme Court. It has been learned that work is going on in full swing to join the DA case. The most renowned team of lawyers will be there.

