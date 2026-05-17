Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari urged citizens to conserve fuel, calling it a "collective responsibility" to address the West Asia crisis. She backed PM Modi's appeal to use public transport, carpool, and adopt austerity measures for the nation.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday said that is the "collective responsibility" of every one to conserve fuel to address the current geopolitical situation triggered by the West Asia crisis.

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"I feel that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to address the current geopolitical situation. In a way, I view this as a global crisis--one that requires us all to come together. If we collectively make an effort to conserve fuel, I believe it will make a significant difference," she told ANI.

Kumari also referred to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity measures would turn out to be a "remarkable step forward" in case these are implemented in true letter and spirit.

"Our Prime Minister has also issued an appeal to the entire nation, urging us to utilise public transportation as much as possible, engage in carpooling, use bicycles, walk, and take various other measures. As public representatives, our responsibility is even greater. I believe everyone should participate to the best of their ability. PM Modi has not mandated this as a strict requirement; rather, he has offered it as a suggestion... Moreover, the measures suggested by PM Modi are inherently beneficial in every respect--for the environment, for our health, and in every other way. If we were to adopt these practices regularly, making them an integral part of our daily routine and lifestyle, it would truly be a remarkable step forward..."

'Nation First': Dy CM Travels by Train

Diya Kumari on Sunday traveled by Indian Railways to Ajmer and engaged in "heartfelt conversations" with fellow passengers to "understand their thoughts and experiences", mesaage on her X said.

"Embracing the inspiring call of the successful Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji for "Nation First," she added. यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी के “राष्ट्र प्रथम” के प्रेरणादायी आह्वान को आत्मसात करते हुए आज अजमेर प्रवास हेतु भारतीय रेल से सफर किया तथा सहयात्रियों के साथ आत्मीय संवाद कर उनके विचारों और अनुभवों को जाना। आज आवश्यकता इस बात की है कि विकास के साथ-साथ पर्यावरण… pic.twitter.com/0OHBjeJjlc — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) May 17, 2026

PM Modi's Appeal to Citizens

Earlier, PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)