Rahul Gandhi attacks the BJP govt and PM Modi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding the Education Minister's resignation. The CBI is investigating the row, and the Karnataka Youth Congress has planned a protest march.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the alleged irregularities NEET-UG 2026 and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Congress MP also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi "silence" over the issue.

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Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Attack on X

NEET 2024: पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द नहीं हुई। मंत्री ने इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI ने जांच बिठाई। एक कमेटी बनी। NEET 2026: पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द हुई। मंत्री ने फिर इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI फिर जाँच कर रही है। एक और कमेटी बनेगी। मोदी जी, देश आपसे कुछ सवाल पूछ रहा है - जवाब… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026

"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?," he said on X.

Investigation and Political Fallout

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation. Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process. The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation.

The Karnataka Youth Congress will organise a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest march in Bengaluru on May 21 over the issue, with several senior Congress leaders expected to participate.

Future Course of Action

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)