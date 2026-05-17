Nakhoda Masjid Imam objects to police asking to remove loudspeakers, citing no such court orders exist, only volume rules. This is in response to a directive from WB CM Suvendu Adhikari to regulate their use at religious places.

Imam questions police action on loudspeakers

The Imam of the Nakhoda Masjid, located in Kolkata in West Bengal, Maulana Mohammad Shafiq Qasmi on Sunday, said that there have been no orders regarding the removal of microphones or loudspeakers from either the Supreme Court or the Pollution Control Board.

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This comes after Suvendu Adhikari in a high-level meeting with top district and police officials, reportedly gave directions to the State police to regulate the volume of loudspeakers at religious places and prevent religious activities from blocking roads.

Qasmi expressed disappointment, saying that despite no order from the apex court or the Pollution Control Board, the police officials were asking to remove the mikes. Speaking to ANI, the cleric highlighted that the rule imposes a restriction to allow the use of the mic in between 75-80 dB in the industrial areas, 70-75 dB for commercial areas and 65-70 dB for residential areas. For the silence zone, the sound restriction is 40-45 dB.

"This rule was not made by the BJP government but by the Pollution Control Board. As per the law, there were no orders stating removal of the mic, neither from the Pollution Control Board nor the Supreme Court, but a restriction to allow the use of the mic in between 75-80 dB in the industrial areas, 70-75 dB for commercial areas and 65-70 dB for residential areas. And for the silence zone, the order for the sound restriction is 40-45 dB. However, the police are asking to remove the mic, which is wrong. They should act as per the law, and we will also do the same," he said. Notably, Adhikari has directed the police to strictly monitor the use of loudspeakers and microphones across the State. The officials were told to ensure that loudspeakers are not played in high volume in any temples, mosques, religious gatherings, or public events in violation of the Supreme Court orders. The administration has also warned of strict action in case the rules regarding high-volume loudspeakers are violated.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind alleges 'politics of intimidation'

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani claimed alleged that a coordinated effort is underway to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens through a "politics of intimidation" and systematic attacks on Islamic symbols.

Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, Madani claimed that statements allegedly made by newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about working "only for Hindus" were against constitutional and democratic values. "The statement of the newly elected Chief Minister of West Bengal that he would 'work only for Hindus' is completely against constitutional and democratic values, because every Chief Minister takes an oath to uphold justice for all citizens," Madani claimed.

Madani also alleged that there was a "planned attempt" to transform the country into an "ideological state" through measures such as the Uniform Civil Code, making "Vande Mataram" mandatory in schools, actions against mosques and madrasas and voter verification drives. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind would continue its "legal and democratic struggle" against such measures.

The remarks come days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that singing of "Vande Mataram" would be made mandatory in all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal from May 18. Adhikari had said private schools were also requested to adopt the practice. Earlier this month, after winning from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, Adhikari had said, "The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again... I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram."

Notably, the BJP secured a decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly and ending the long-standing rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state. (ANI)