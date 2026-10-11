Kolkata Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil Durga Puja Plans? Check Sunday’s Forecast Here
With Mahalaya over, Kolkata is witnessing foggy mornings and a slight winter chill ahead of Durga Puja. Will rain affect the celebrations? Here’s what the Alipore Weather Department predicts for Sunday.
আজকের আবহাওয়ার আপডেট
The weather department expects a deep depression over the North Andaman Sea. This system will not directly impact Bengal. The state will not see any major weather changes from October 10 to October 13.
পুজোয় বিক্ষিপ্ত বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা!
The weather will remain steady from October 10 to October 13. The state will see a shift in weather between October 14 and October 17. Kolkata and other districts in Gangetic South Bengal might experience scattered rainfall during this time.
উপকূলবর্তী জেলায় হাওয়া বদল
Coastal districts like East Medinipur, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas will receive heavier rainfall. Western districts will also see more rain after the Puja days. You cannot completely rule out rain during the festival. Heavy downpours will not ruin the festive mood entirely though.
ষষ্ঠী ও সপ্তমীতে বৃষ্টি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা রয়েছে
You should carry an umbrella if you plan to go pandal hopping during the festival. People stepping out on Panchami, Sasthi, and Saptami must check the weather updates. The depression will not hit Bengal directly, but scattered rain will happen on a few Puja days. Keep an eye on the sky while you enjoy the festivities.
উত্তরবঙ্গের আবহাওয়া
North Bengal districts will also see rain on Saturday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur might get light to moderate showers. Thunderstorms can also hit some places. Residents in North Bengal should keep a close watch on the daily weather updates.
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