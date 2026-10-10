Telangana is experiencing severe heat in the second week of October. People are struggling with high daytime temperatures and humidity. Friday, October 9, recorded scorching numbers across the state. Mahabubnagar district registered the highest temperature at 38 degrees Celsius. Adilabad and Nizamabad districts recorded 36.3 degrees. Khammam saw 36 degrees. Bhadrachalam hit 35.2 degrees. Other parts of the state also crossed the 30-degree mark.

Hot weather grips Hyderabad

The capital city of Hyderabad is also feeling the heat. Hayathnagar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees. Rajendranagar and Begumpet areas touched nearly 34 degrees. High humidity is making the daytime heat feel much worse. People stepping out for work should avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours.

Will this continue for five more days?

Weather experts predict this hot weather will continue in Telangana until October 15 or 16. Daytime temperatures will remain high across many parts of the state. Elderly people, children, and outdoor workers must take special precautions. Doctors advise everyone to drink plenty of water. People should wear light clothes and avoid heavy physical work during peak sun hours.