Bengaluru weather today, October 10, 2026: Check the latest IMD temperature readings, cloudy-sky forecast, rain chances and Karnataka weather warnings before planning your weekend.

The weather forecast for Bengaluru on the coming weekends is under discussion as people search for updates on rains, temperature, and sky conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Bengaluru-City station is around 20 °C - 31 °C, with 88% relative humidity and easterly winds blowing at 7 km/h. The weather prediction suggests cloudiness, so residents are advised to follow the latest weather updates.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Today In Bengaluru?

According to the IMD's agricultural weather dashboard, the sky will be overcast today with a forecast temperature of around 20 °C - 31 °C. Wind speeds will be easterly 3.7 km/h. The sunrise will be at 06:09am and sunset will be at 18:04pm on Saturday October 10th. Warm afternoon is expected but can see clouudy sky.

Is There Any Chance Of Rain In Bengaluru Today?

The IMD's October 10 subdivision-wise warning bulletin states no weather warning for South Interior Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru. The district-level agricultural forecast predicts no rains in Bengaluru on October 10.

Weather in Bengaluru: Information That the Locals Ought to Be Aware Of

Given that there are overcast clouds in the weather forecast, locals might like to check the weather forecast before planning any trips or going out because while carrying an umbrella as a precaution.