Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed as a Special Invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha. Party leader Amarpal Maurya praised the move, emphasizing the youth's trust in BJP's vision and their dedication to national growth.

BJP OBC Morcha Welcomes Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as Special Invitee

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Highlighting the growing connection of young people with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha President Amarpal Maurya on Sunday said that the party provides a platform to those who aspire to contribute towards the nation's growth. He said this following Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's appointment to the party's National OBC Morcha executive committee as a Special Invitee.

Speaking to ANI on Chahal's appointment, Maurya said, "The policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party—under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—are such that the youth feel a strong connection to them. Young people who aspire to see India established prominently on the global stage, and who possess a deep sense of dedication toward the nation, place their trust in the policies of the Modi government."

He further said, "It is in line with these very policies that these individuals expressed their desire to work within our OBC Morcha, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has provided them with a platform to do so."

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed as a Special Invitee to the BJP's National Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership after being appointed Special Invitee to the party's National OBC Morcha executive committee.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday announced new appointments of national office-bearers, national executive members, and department heads for its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha, effective immediately.

In a post on X, Chahal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and OBC Morcha National President Amarpal Maurya for giving him a place in the party. "I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," Chahal wrote.

According to the official communication issued by the party’s central office, the list includes seven national vice presidents, three national general secretaries, and seven national secretaries representing various states across the country. (ANI)