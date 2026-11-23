Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Itanagar to interact with BJP workers and launch infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, including the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047 and new initiatives for border villages.

Amit Shah Appreciates BJP Workers Efforts In Itanagar Visit Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, leaders and office-bearers in Itanagar on Sunday, appreciating their efforts to reach people across the hilly state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of welfare and development. In a post on X, Shah said, "Interacted with the karyakatas, leaders and office bearers of the @BJP4Arunachal at the state BJP office in Itanagar."

New Development Projects

Earlier in the day, giving a massive push to frontier development and local enterprise, Shah unveiled the 'Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047' and launched a slew of development projects, including two flagship infrastructure programmes for roads and power worth Rs 4,000 crore in the state. Addressing the Cooperative Conference in Itanagar, the Home Minister rolled out major multi-sectoral initiatives aimed at boosting rural connectivity, power supply, education, and cooperative banking.

Vibrant Villages Programme

Underlining the Centre's focus on strategic border habitations, Shah announced the rollout of 199 fresh infrastructure initiatives under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) with a total plan outlay of Rs 110.90 crore. "The Modi govt is scripting a new era of economic progress for Arunachal Pradesh with the might of the Vibrant Villages Programme and cooperatives," Shah stated.