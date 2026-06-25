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Kolkata Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Lightning Likely Across Multiple Districts; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of intense heat and humidity, rain-bearing clouds have brought a dramatic change in weather across West Bengal. The IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts
Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Relief Across South Bengal
The weather in South Bengal changed significantly on Thursday after a prolonged spell of uncomfortable heat. Moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal helped develop thunderclouds, leading to widespread rain and thunderstorms in Kolkata and neighbouring districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most districts in South Bengal are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 kmph until Monday. Residents can expect intermittent showers and occasional thunderstorms over the next few days.
Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts
The IMD has placed multiple districts under a yellow alert due to the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. Areas likely to witness significant weather activity include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman, East Midnapore and Jhargram.
Meteorologists attribute the changing weather pattern to a trough extending from North Bihar to the northwest Bay of Bengal through Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Localised storm development is expected to continue, increasing the chances of heavy showers and lightning strikes in different parts of the state.
Rough Sea Conditions and Contrasting Weather in North Bengal
The Bay of Bengal is expected to remain rough, with wind speeds over coastal areas potentially reaching 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts due to hazardous conditions.
While South Bengal is witnessing relief from humid weather because of repeated spells of rain, North Bengal continues to face a different challenge. Several districts in the region remain under the influence of heavy rainfall, causing disruptions to normal life. Cloudy skies, scattered showers and foggy conditions are also expected in the hill districts.
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