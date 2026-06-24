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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces for More Rain and Lightning as IMD Issues Fresh Weather Warning
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After widespread rain, stormy weather disrupted life across West Bengal, IMD has warned of fresh thunderstorms, lightning strikes, heavy rainfall in several districts, fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea
Kolkata and South Bengal Likely to Witness More Rain and Thunderstorms
A day after heavy rain and strong winds caused disruptions across Kolkata and several parts of South Bengal, the weather is expected to remain unsettled. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated locations.
The city's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 25°C respectively. During the previous 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 59.3 mm of rainfall, while humidity levels remained extremely high.
For South Bengal, districts including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may also occur in isolated pockets.
North Bengal Under Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall Concerns
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of North Bengal as rainfall activity is likely to intensify further. Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are expected to witness widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm is likely at isolated locations in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. Authorities have also warned of lightning strikes and strong winds across all North Bengal districts.
Continuous rainfall may increase the risk of landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Reduced visibility during heavy showers could also affect road transport and lead to traffic disruptions. Agricultural fields may face weather-related damage if adverse conditions persist.
Lightning Risk Prompts Safety Advisory; Fishermen Asked to Avoid Sea
The weather department has cautioned residents against staying in open areas during thunderstorms due to the heightened risk of lightning strikes. Strong winds could lead to falling tree branches, damage to temporary structures and possible losses to standing crops in several districts.
A separate marine warning has also been issued for fishermen. Between June 23 and June 24, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected over the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts, with gusts potentially reaching 60 kmph in some areas.
Given the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal and North Odisha coastline until weather conditions improve.
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