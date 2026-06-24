A day after heavy rain and strong winds caused disruptions across Kolkata and several parts of South Bengal, the weather is expected to remain unsettled. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated locations.

The city's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 25°C respectively. During the previous 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 59.3 mm of rainfall, while humidity levels remained extremely high.

For South Bengal, districts including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph may also occur in isolated pockets.