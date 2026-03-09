- Home
Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Umbrella Alert-Thunderstorms and Rain Expected Across West Bengal This Week
The Alipur Met Office has forecast that the rains will get heavier in Bengal starting tomorrow. This spell will continue till Wednesday. A cyclonic circulation is causing this unseasonal rain across both North and South Bengal.
Image Credit : ANI
Keep your umbrella handy
Today is the first day of the week, so definitely keep an umbrella with you. The Alipur Met Office has predicted rain for several districts in both North and South Bengal, lasting until Wednesday.
Image Credit : social media
Rain Forecast
The Alipur Met Office had earlier announced that several districts in both parts of Bengal will likely see rain from Sunday to Wednesday. They also forecast that the intensity of the rain might increase next week.
Image Credit : ANI
Reason for the Rain
A cyclonic circulation is currently active over the Odisha coast, near Gangetic West Bengal. Additionally, two western disturbances are expected to pass over North Bengal. This combination is causing the stormy weather and rain in both regions.
Image Credit : Getty
When will it rain?
Several districts in both North and South Bengal will receive rain from Sunday to Wednesday. The Alipur Met Office has also forecast that the downpour will get heavier on Monday and Tuesday.
Image Credit : Getty
Rain in South Bengal
South Bengal will experience scattered thunderstorms for the next two days. The coastal districts will see some rain on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, almost all districts in South Bengal are expected to get rainfall.
Image Credit : Getty
Heavy Rain
According to the Alipur Met Office, the coastal districts will receive heavier rainfall. The forecast also includes thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 40-50 km/h. On Wednesday, rain is likely only in South 24 Parganas and the two Medinipur districts.
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal's Weather
North Bengal will also get rain for the next two days. Darjeeling and Kalimpong are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms. The rain will continue in these districts, along with others, until March 11.
Image Credit : Asianet News
These districts will get rain on Monday
The risk of thunderstorms will increase on Monday. Districts like Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly are likely to get rain. So, don't step out without an umbrella.
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature
Despite the rain, there won't be much change in temperature across North and South Bengal. While it won't be extremely hot, the humid weather will cause discomfort during the day. The nights, however, will feel cooler.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Weather
On Monday, Kolkata's sky will remain cloudy. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be near 24 degrees. Thunderstorms and rain are likely, so be sure to carry an umbrella if you're heading out.
