8 8 Image Credit : AI PHOTO

Fear of river erosion

The non-stop rain over the last few days has made the erosion much worse. The river's main current is now flowing dangerously close to the embankment near residential areas, and people fear their homes and property could be washed away. Frustrated with the lack of action, residents blocked the road near the Murti bridge on Monday. Officials from Nagrakata police station arrived and assured them that work would begin on an emergency basis. Following this assurance, the blockade was lifted, and locals are now hoping for swift action.