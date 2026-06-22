Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued From North to South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: The Met Department has predicted that the rains could get heavier in many West Bengal districts from June 22. Several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to see moderate to heavy showers
Gloomy skies over Bengal
The sky has been overcast since the morning, not just in Kolkata but across Bengal. The Teesta river's water level is rising in the north, disrupting daily life. However, South Bengal has finally got some relief from the recent spell of uncomfortable weather.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts as Storms and Rain Lash Multiple Districts
Rain in Kolkata
South Bengal Weather
Reason for the rain
Alert for South Bengal
Heavy rain in North Bengal
Area affected by river erosion
Fear of river erosion
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