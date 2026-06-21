Kolkata Weather Latest Update: Rain Expected, Heavy Showers in North Bengal
On July 21, Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. While South Bengal won't get heavy showers, the high humidity means the sticky, uncomfortable feeling will continue.
17
Image Credit : AI Generated
West Bengal Weather Forecast
The weather office predicts light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across West Bengal on July 21. South Bengal has no heavy rain alert, but a new low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is pumping in moisture, making it feel very humid.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Gemini
West Bengal Weather Forecast
The forecast for July 21 says Kolkata and its surrounding areas will see mostly cloudy skies. You can expect a few spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms off and on throughout the day.
37
Image Credit : AI Generated
West Bengal Weather Forecast
There's no forecast for any major storm. The maximum temperature will hover between 33° and 35° Celsius. Because of all the moisture in the air, it will feel very muggy and uncomfortable if it doesn't rain.
47
Image Credit : AI Generated
West Bengal Weather Forecast
For South Bengal, the weather story is all about moderate rain and that sticky, humid feeling. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Nadia.
57
Image Credit : Gemini
West Bengal Weather Forecast
Districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Bardhaman might get a couple of rain spells, but it won't be continuous. Meanwhile, North Bengal is likely to get more intense rain compared to the south.
67
Image Credit : AI
West Bengal Weather Forecast
The weather office says some parts of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts could see heavy rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda will likely get scattered moderate rain with thunderstorms.
77
Image Credit : chatgpt
West Bengal Weather Forecast
Here's some advice for everyone: if you hear thunder or see lightning, don't stay in open fields; find shelter under a proper building. Since rain is expected across the state, always carry an umbrella or raincoat. And drink lots of water to avoid dehydration from the muggy heat.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos