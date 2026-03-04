Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For South Bengal Districts; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A western disturbance is already active, and on top of that, moisture is rushing in from the sea. As a result, thunderclouds are forming, increasing the chances of rain
Today Weather Forecast
The Alipore Meteorological Department has stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in South Bengal this Sunday. Rainfall is expected to be heavier in Jhargram, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur.
From Monday onwards, the intensity of rainfall may increase in several more districts. On that day, along with East and West Medinipur and Jhargram, rain is also likely in Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly districts.
North Bengal Weather
From Sunday, there is again a possibility of rain in the districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.
From Monday onwards, the rainfall is expected to intensify further. Thunderstorms with rain have been forecast in the five northern districts—Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
Dry Weather
In South Bengal, the weather will remain dry until Friday, with no possibility of rain. The maximum temperature will also stay nearly the same. Although the minimum temperature in Kolkata and the coastal districts has dropped noticeably in a single day, it may rise slightly over the next two days.
From Saturday, there will be a change in the weather, and the chances of rain are expected to increase from Sunday through Wednesday.
North Bengal Rain
Today, there is a possibility of rain in the northern parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts in North Bengal. From Thursday onwards, there is no chance of rain in North Bengal. The weather will remain dry from Wednesday to Friday.
Although the temperature may rise slightly, it will stay close to normal.
Rain Possibility
According to sources from the Meteorological Department, there will not be any significant difference in temperature between the districts of North and South Bengal for now. However, while several districts may continue to experience a mild chill in the morning and evening, the heat will increase as the day progresses.
Amid all this, the weather office has forecast rain in Jhargram.
