The Alipore Meteorological Department has stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in South Bengal this Sunday. Rainfall is expected to be heavier in Jhargram, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur.

From Monday onwards, the intensity of rainfall may increase in several more districts. On that day, along with East and West Medinipur and Jhargram, rain is also likely in Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly districts.