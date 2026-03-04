Chirag Paswan congratulated BJP's Rajya Sabha candidates, affirming the NDA's unity to fulfill PM Modi's vision. The BJP announced its list, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Vinod Tawde from Maharashtra for the upcoming March 16 polls.

'Close to me': Chirag Paswan Congratulates RS Candidates

Following the announcement of Rajya Sabha candidates by Bharatiya Janata Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday congratulated the candidates, highlighting that he shares a close bond with all of them. Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that all NDA partners will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams for developing the nation. "I congratulate everyone. They are very close to me. They have all done a lot of work for the party and the alliance. As a partner of the alliance, we will work together to fulfil the dreams of PM Modi," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

Earlier, the BJP announced four candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections, announcing the names of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, among 2 others. The Republican Party of India chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is set for another term in the Upper House, whereas BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is looking to enter the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Ramrao Wadkute and Maya Chitaman Ivnate are also selected as candidates.

The BJP had earlier released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states. From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen.

Polling and Counting Dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20. The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026.