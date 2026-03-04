BJP announced its Rajya Sabha candidates from Maharashtra, nominating former Nagpur Mayor Mayatai Ivnate. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde and Ramrao Wadkute are also on the list. The AITC also announced its four candidates.

BJP's Maharashtra Candidates

Ahead of the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its candidates from Maharashtra, including former Nagpur Mayor Mayatai Chintaman Ivnate.

Profile: Mayatai Chintaman Ivnate

Following the declaration of her candidature, Ivnate reached Mumbai from Nagpur earlier in the day to complete the necessary formalities related to the nomination process.

Mayatai Ivnate is a senior BJP leader from Nagpur and has held several key positions within the party at both city and state levels over the years. She served as the Mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) from 15 December 2007 to 23 December 2009.

Known for her long-standing involvement in local politics, she has been actively associated with the BJP organisation for many years and has contributed to various organisational responsibilities. Ivnate also served as a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), reflecting her engagement with tribal welfare issues. She belongs to the tribal community and has been a prominent representative of the community in public life. In the 2026 Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, she was elected as a corporator from Ward No. 12 on a BJP ticket. She has previously served multiple terms as a corporator in the civic body, building extensive experience in municipal governance and grassroots politics.

Apart from Ivnate, the list included names of Republican Party of India chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who is set for another term in the Upper House, whereas BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is looking to enter the Rajya Sabha for the first time. Ramrao Wadkute is also selected as a candidate.

BJP Nominees in Other States

The BJP had earlier released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states.

According to an official press release, the announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters.

From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen.

AITC Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

Apart from the BJP, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections: Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy, and Koel Mallick.

Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister who later joined the Trinamool Congress, currently serves as Cabinet Minister of Information Technology and Electronics of the Government of West Bengal.

Rajeev Kumar is a former Director General of Police of West Bengal. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy is known for her legal work in constitutional matters, while Koel Mallick is a prominent figure in the Bengali film industry.

Election Schedule and Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026. The notification was issued on February 26, commencing the election process, while the last date for nominations is March 5, scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal by March 9.