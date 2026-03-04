Congress's Sandeep Dikshit slammed AAP's 'Kattar Imaandar' Holi, urging that festivals and politics remain separate. He made a sharp remark that politicians would even want their names on funeral pyres, reacting to Kejriwal's celebration.

'Keep Festivals and Politics Separate'

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its "Kattar Imaandar" Holi celebrations, stating that festivals and politics should remain separate. He remarked that if it were left to political leaders, they would try to associate themselves with everything, even to the extent of putting their names "on the wood used for someone's last rites."

"Holi and politics are separate things, and I tell this to everyone. The way some people try to mix festivals and politics feels very strange. I have seen many such instances where leaders and politics interfere in everything. It seems that if it were up to them, they would even want to put their name on the wood that we offer for someone's last rites," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

AAP's 'Kattar Imaandar' Holi

His remarks came after former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal celebrated "Kattar Imaandar" Holi at the residence of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sharing a post on X, Kejriwal said that he celebrated Holi with party colleagues and workers at Sisodia's residence. He added that despite "conspiracies and lies," the spirit of the party remains strong because of its commitment to honesty and the trust of the people. "Today, at Manish ji's home, we celebrated "Kattar Imaandar" Holi with all the party colleagues and workers. Even amidst their conspiracies and lies, the colours of the Aam Aadmi Party have not faded, because our strength is honesty and the trust of the people. We will continue to move forward just like this, with the colours of truth and struggle," the 'X' post said.

Holi Removed from 'Dry Day' List

This comes after the festival of Holi was removed from the "dry day" list this year by the Delhi Government. The January notification mentioned that Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as 'dry days'. The list is only for the January to March period. (ANI)