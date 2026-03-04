Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said cases have been filed against those holding processions mourning Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei without permission, emphasizing that such gatherings are not allowed in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Govt Cracks Down on Unauthorised Processions

Days after a procession held after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state police have registered cases against those violating rules.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the government has taken a firm stance on the processions and said that permission is required for any gathering in the city. "We have registered cases where they have violated the rules. First of all, they are not supposed to take procession in Bengaluru city without permission. We have registered cases and will not allow them to come to the streets," the Karnataka minister told reporters.

Pro-Khamenei Processions Held in Karnataka

This comes after processions were held in several states to mourn the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in strikes by the United States and Israel. Women of the Shia Muslim community took out a protest march in Bengaluru against the killing of Khamenei.

Members of the All India Shia Council on Sunday held a procession in Chikkamagaluru. The protestors mourned the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and raised slogans against the US and Israel. Police had also deployed additional staff in the area to ensure public safety.

Wider Conflict in West Asia

This came amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28. Iran has also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict.

Funeral Arrangements in Tehran

Meanwhile, Iran's state media has reported that Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony later tonight at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony will last for three days and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalized. (ANI)