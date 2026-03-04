Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of a "vile act" of Hindi imposition. He alleged the government is using a "one language, three scripts" approach, transliterating Hindi names into Tamil and English, and warned of consequences.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday again accused the Central government of "imposing hindi" in the state, this time under the guise of the "one language, three scripts" approach. Stalin alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government is simply transliterating "unpronounceable" Hindi names in English and Tamil scripts, warning the BJP against its "obsession" with Hindi imposition. "Hindi Imposition by the BJP Government: Unpronounceable names at the very entrance! The BJP is crossing all limits in its obsession with Hindi imposition! The Union BJP government has engaged in the vile act of #HindiImposition by adopting a "one language, three scripts" approach, where Hindi names are simply transliterated into Tamil and English scripts!" he said in a post on X. பா.ஜ.க. அரசின் இந்தித் திணிப்பு: நுழைவு வாயிலிலேயே வாயில் நுழையாத பெயர்! இந்தித் திணிப்பு வெறியில் எல்லை மீறிச் சென்று கொண்டிருக்கிறது பா.ஜ.க.! 'மொழி ஒன்று - வரிவடிவம் மூன்று' எனும் வகையில் இந்திப் பெயரையே தமிழ், ஆங்கிலத்திலும் எழுதி வைக்கும் இழிவான #HindiImposition செயலில்… pic.twitter.com/rJdLSyyQsc — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) March 4, 2026

Stalin Cites Examples of 'Imposition'

Sharing instances of what he believed is to be "hindi imposition," Stalin alleged that at the Tiruchirappalli Railway Divisional Office, the BJP has written 'kartvya dwar' in three scripts. He also objected to using the Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan name to refer to Employees' Provident Fund (EPFO) offices. "For the new criminal laws as well, they use Sanskrit names written in English script. The name of the Union Ministry of Water Resources has become 'Jal Shakti'. They showed the same behaviour regarding the name change of the Mahatma Gandhi 100-day work scheme (MGNREGA)," he further alleged.

CM Warns of 'Wrath of the Tamils'

Stalin said that a fitting lesson must be taught to the BJP and asked them to abandon the attempt to impose Hindi. "Their insolence and arrogance are growing. A fitting lesson must be taught to those who are provoking the self-respect of the Tamil people! They must abandon the attempt to impose Hindi through Tamil and English scripts, and proper Tamil names must be placed there immediately. I warn that otherwise, the Union BJP government will have to feel the "heat" (wrath) of the Tamils," he said.

Political Context: Language and Elections

There has been an ongoing tussle between the state government and the Centre, where the DMK government accuses the BJP of imposing Hindi. Amid this, the state also introduced the State Education Policy, with a two-language formula. This comes amid the heated politics as the state is set to hold the Legislative Assembly elections later this year, where the DMK-led alliance will look to defend its hold on the state against the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance. (ANI)