According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, districts in North Bengal will continue to experience comfortable weather conditions for now. Clear skies and light winds are expected in several areas. However, there is also a possibility of light rainfall along with morning fog across all northern districts.

Visibility may drop significantly in some places, ranging between 999 meters and even 200 meters at times. From today onward, temperatures in North Bengal are expected to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, signaling the beginning of a slow warming trend.