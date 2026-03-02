Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal Set For Rising Heat; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: While North Bengal enjoys clear skies and a pleasant breeze, South Bengal including Kolkata is preparing for a steady rise in temperature. The Alipore Meteorological Department has warned of fluctuating heat
North Bengal to Stay Pleasant, But Fog and Light Rain Likely
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, districts in North Bengal will continue to experience comfortable weather conditions for now. Clear skies and light winds are expected in several areas. However, there is also a possibility of light rainfall along with morning fog across all northern districts.
Visibility may drop significantly in some places, ranging between 999 meters and even 200 meters at times. From today onward, temperatures in North Bengal are expected to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, signaling the beginning of a slow warming trend.
South Bengal to Witness Gradual Rise in Heat
In South Bengal, including Kolkata, mornings are still carrying a mild winter touch. This slightly cool feeling is likely to continue through the week. However, the weather office has indicated that there will be no major change in day and night temperatures over the next 48 hours.
From Tuesday onward, temperatures are expected to climb. Minimum temperatures may increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across several districts. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday stood at 32°C, while the minimum was recorded at 24.2°C. By the first week of March, daytime temperatures in Kolkata may touch 34°C. The department has not ruled out fluctuating heat conditions as a new western disturbance is set to enter on March 2.
Dry Weather to Continue Across South Bengal Districts
For now, South Bengal will largely experience dry weather conditions. Districts such as Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia are expected to remain dry.
While no significant rainfall is predicted in these areas, temperatures are likely to increase steadily over the next three days, possibly rising by up to 4 degrees Celsius. Residents should prepare for warmer afternoons as the early signs of summer begin to set in.
