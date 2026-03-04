- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places After Dol? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places After Dol? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Just after the Dol festival, the Met office is forecasting a big change in West Bengal's weather. From this Sunday, several districts in both North and South Bengal might see rain with thunderstorms
17
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather
Right after Dol, the weather is set for a major shift. Instead of intense heat, many districts in the state are going to get some rain. The Met office has given a big update, so find out when the weather will change.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Rain
According to reports, there's a chance of rain from the coming Sunday to Wednesday. The rainfall might even get heavier on Sunday and Monday. But for today, there's no rain forecast anywhere in the state.
37
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Met Office
The Met office reports that a western disturbance will bring rain to North Bengal. The five upper districts in the hilly region can expect light rain with thunderstorms. South Bengal will also get its share of showers.
47
Image Credit : Getty
South Bengal
The Met office says South Bengal's districts will stay dry for now. But on Sunday, thunderstorms and rain are likely in Jhargram, East and West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Hooghly.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Forecast Till Friday
As per the Met office, no district in the state will see rain until Friday. The maximum temperature will stay pretty much the same during this time. The minimum temperature, which had dropped in coastal areas and nearby Kolkata, might start to rise again.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Today
Today, Wednesday, parts of North Bengal could experience rain. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri have a chance of scattered showers. But don't expect any rain tomorrow, as the weather is predicted to be dry until Friday.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Temperature
In Kolkata today, the maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 21 degrees. There's no real chance of rain in any South Bengal district today. The weather will remain dry until Friday.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos