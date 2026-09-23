2 5 Image Credit : Google AI

The weather office forecast says that bad weather will increase from Wednesday. September 23 has a chance of heavier thunderstorms. The weather office issued a yellow alert for four districts. These are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and Jhargram. The rest of the South Bengal districts will get lightning and rain. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph speed in these areas.