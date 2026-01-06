- Home
Kolkata Weather Update: The minimum temperature in various districts of West Bengal has been much lower than normal. As a result, people in different districts are shivering in the intense cold. The elderly and children are facing more problems
Howrah district's temperature matches two famous hill stations, Nainital and Cherrapunji
Intense cold in Howrah district
Howrah is now as cold as the famous hill stations of Cherrapunji and Nainital. On Tuesday, urban Howrah's low was 9°C, matching Nainital's temp and Cherrapunji's forecast.
The minimum temperature in the nation's capital New Delhi and Howrah district is the same on Tuesday
New Delhi and Howrah on the same page
On Tuesday, urban Howrah and New Delhi both recorded a minimum of 9°C. With highs of 21°C and 19°C respectively, their temperatures were nearly identical. This cold is unusual for Howrah.
Minimum temperature in rural areas of Howrah district is much lower than in urban areas
Colder in rural areas of Howrah district
The weather department reports it's even colder in rural Howrah. On Tuesday, lows were 8.8°C in Amta, 9.2°C in Dhulagarh, 9°C in Uluberia, and 8.2°C in Udaynarayanpur.
Among the regions of South Bengal, the coldest are Sriniketan and Suri in Birbhum district
Coldest in Sriniketan-Suri
The Alipore Met office says Birbhum is the coldest in South Bengal. On Tuesday, Sriniketan and Suri hit a low of 6.2°C. Kolkata's minimum was 10.2°C, 3.7°C below normal.
Among the plains of North Bengal, the coldest is Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur
Coldest in Raiganj
In North Bengal's plains, Raiganj is the coldest, with a low of 8°C on Tuesday. Darjeeling's minimum was 4°C. Dense fog in several districts disrupted traffic. Kolkata also saw light fog.
The weather in North and South Bengal districts will remain the same this week
Intense cold to continue for the next few days
The Alipore Met office says the weather in North and South Bengal won't change soon. The intense cold will continue, so there's no immediate relief for those struggling with the chill.
