Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the NDA's seat-sharing for Tamil Nadu polls will be friendly. He expressed confidence in forming a government under Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership and slammed the incumbent DMK for corruption and nepotism.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the NDA's seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be finalised in a "friendly manner." Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory in the polls, BJP leader Piyush Goyal said that the alliance will form the government under AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tiruchirappalli today, he said, "We discuss these things (seat-sharing) inside the room, and when we finalise, we will let the press know. It will be finalised in a friendly manner."

Goyal Slams DMK, Expresses Confidence in NDA Victory

Slamming the DMK and calling for a change in Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister added, "The NDA alliance is very happy to welcome PM Modi for a mammoth public meeting. Tamil Nadu wants change and good governance. They want to end the corruption of the Stalin government. They do not like the anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin. We can see a wave of support for NDA in Tamil Nadu led by PM Modi in the centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami in the state. Under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, NDA will form the government in Tamil Nadu."

Goyal Alleges Divisive Politics by Stalin Family

Further, he accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of "divisive politics" and alleged that the DMK does not accept Deputy CM and Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's leadership. He said, "PM Modi loves the people of Tamil Nadu, he respects Tamil culture and pride. He wants Tamil Nadu to be the best state in the country. He wants all the central government policies to be implemented in the state, along with the government in Tamil Nadu, which works for the development of the people of the state...The government, which brings an end to the TASMAC liquor scam, sand mafia, law and order situation, goes back to the good old days of Amma."

"The dreams of DMK will be shattered when the voters cast their votes. The people of the state do not accept the divisive politics of the Stalin family. Their family is divided, and they have brought a very low level of politics to Tamil Nadu. They are even trying to stop the programs of PM Modi. Stalin has lost the support of the people. The family does not accept Udhayanidhi Stalin. MK Stalin wants to force the DMK to accept Udhayanidhi Stalin," Goyal added.

PM Modi to Launch Development Projects Worth Rs 5,650 Crore

PM Modi will today inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli.

City Gas Distribution Network

In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations

IOC Lube Blending Plant

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum Lube Blending Plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.

Tamil Nadu will hold Assembly elections later this year, where the AIADMK-BJP-led NDA will look to defeat the incumbent DMK-led alliance. (ANI)