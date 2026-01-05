Kolkata Weather Update: 4 Reasons Why City Will Have Longer Winter This Year
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: It's a long winter spell in Bengal this time. The districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are shivering in the cold. The Alipore weather office forecasts that the weather will remain the same until January 11
Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 12.5°C, 1.7°C below normal. Yesterday's maximum was 19.2°C, 5.9°C below normal. The Alipore office says no major change until Jan 11.
Cold until Poush Sankranti
Reasons for so much cold in Bengal
- 1. Unblocked north-westerly winds.
- 2. La Niña conditions in the Pacific.
- 3. Fast-moving western disturbances.
- 4. Dense fog reducing daytime sun.
