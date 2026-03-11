AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged 'misuse' of Central Investigating Agencies and investigation delays, citing over 7,000 pending corruption cases and recent court observations.

Concerns Over Agency Misuse and Delays

Sanjay Singh stressed that the situation of Central Investigating Agencies raises serious questions about the "impartiality" and "credibility" of our democratic institutions.

"According to recent reports based on the annual reports of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), over 7,072 corruption cases investigated by the CBI are pending in courts, of which 379 are more than 20 years old. Such delays in investigation and prosecution call into question the efficiency of our judicial system," Sanjay Singh stated in the notice.

"This issue becomes even more concerning when allegations arise that these agencies are being used against political opponents."

Cites Delhi Excise Policy Case

Sanjay Singh further mentioned the Court's recent observations in the Delhi Excise Policy case involving Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as he made his point.

"The Special Court clearly stated that the prosecution failed to establish prima facie evidence and declared the case legally untenable. This observation by the judiciary raises questions about the impartiality of the functioning of the investigating agencies," he stated.

Calls for Accountability and Fresh Elections

He further urged the government to ensure genuine independence and accountability of agencies like the CBI and ED, and also ensure robust legal safeguards to prevent actions motivated by political malice.

He further urged the government to formulate a time-bound action plan for the speedy disposal of corruption cases pending for decades.

"In view of the recent observations of the court and the acquittal of the accused, the government should hold fresh elections in Delhi so that the people can exercise their democratic choice without the shadow of politically motivated allegations," he said.

