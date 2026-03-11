- Home
- India
- Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal Early Summer in the National Capital
Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rising Temperatures Signal Early Summer in the National Capital
Delhi’s weather turned warmer on March 11 with temperatures rising above the seasonal average. The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies while the increasing mercury indicates the capital is gradually moving toward summer.
Delhi to experience noticeably warmer conditions on March 11, indicating a gradual shift toward summer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the day temperature may reach between 36°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay close to 18°C or 19°C in several parts of the national capital today.
Meteorologists say the capital has already experienced unusually warm weather for early March. Clear skies and dry atmospheric conditions are allowing strong sunlight to heat the surface more effectively during the day. Because of this pattern, temperatures are expected to remain elevated and may gradually increase further throughout the week.
Partly cloudy skies were observed across Delhi, but daytime heat remained prominent. Weather experts noted that temperatures recorded at different stations across Delhi-NCR in recent days ranged between 34°C and 36°C. These readings are slightly higher than the typical early-March averages usually seen in the region during this time.
At the same time, shifting weather patterns over North India could bring occasional cloud formation or brief rainfall in some areas, including Delhi. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against rising heat, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours as summer-like weather slowly begins to set in.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.