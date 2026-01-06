Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Severe Cold Wave, Fog; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cold spell continues across Bengal, the mercury has dropped significantly since yesterday. Weather office reports that this situation will last until Wednesday, with northern winds active, temperature may drop further
Bengal Weather
The biting cold continues across Bengal with a significant temperature drop since yesterday. This cold spell is expected to persist. Find out today's weather and more details here.
South Bengal, North Bengal Districts
Cold day conditions in 6 South Bengal and 3 North Bengal districts. Severe cold persists in Malda & Dinajpurs. Bone-chilling weather in Bankura, Birbhum, Bardhaman & more.
Tuesday Temperature
The weather department reports Bengal will stay cold on Tuesday. The minimum temperature will be well below normal, 4-6°C lower in North Bengal and 3-5°C lower in South Bengal.
Darjeeling
Fog is likely in Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur until Wednesday, with 50m visibility. A dense fog warning is also in effect for Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur & Malda.
Wednesday Forecast
The western disturbance over Bengal has passed. Northern winds will reactivate, causing temperatures to drop further by Wednesday. Today's min temp is 11°C, max is 21°C.
