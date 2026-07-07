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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued in Several Districts as Low Pressure Brings Heavy Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal is set to bring widespread rain across West Bengal. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts, with Kolkata, many parts of South Bengal expected to witness showers
Low-Pressure System Brings Fresh Spell of Rain Across West Bengal
A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is gradually moving towards the coast, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall across West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal are expected to experience rain, while weather alerts remain in place for multiple regions.
Kolkata and South Bengal Likely to Witness Rain
Kolkata and the neighbouring Gangetic plains are expected to receive rain on Tuesday. As per the Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast, the city is likely to remain under wet weather conditions for most of the week, with yellow alerts for thunderstorms and rain on all days except Wednesday.
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia.
Yellow Alert Issued for Several Districts
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Purulia, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman and Birbhum due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.
In the two 24 Parganas districts, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram, heavy showers along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely. Other districts of South Bengal may also witness scattered rainfall during the day.
Rain Forecast Extends to North Bengal
North Bengal is also expected to receive widespread rainfall. Districts including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling are likely to experience showers, with isolated places expected to receive heavy rainfall.
The weather department has advised residents to stay updated with official forecasts as changing weather conditions could affect travel and outdoor activities.
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