A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is gradually moving towards the coast, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall across West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal are expected to experience rain, while weather alerts remain in place for multiple regions.

Kolkata and South Bengal Likely to Witness Rain

Kolkata and the neighbouring Gangetic plains are expected to receive rain on Tuesday. As per the Alipore Meteorological Department's forecast, the city is likely to remain under wet weather conditions for most of the week, with yellow alerts for thunderstorms and rain on all days except Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia.