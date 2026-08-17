Seven devotees died and several were injured in a stampede at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar. The incident, which occurred on the third Monday of Sawan, was reportedly triggered by a rumor. Leaders expressed condolences and an ex-gratia was announced.

Leaders Mourn Deaths in Lakhisarai Stampede

Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed grief over the deaths of seven devotees in the stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar described the incident as extremely tragic and said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives. "The stampede incident at the Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic. I am heartbroken by the news of the deaths of devotees in the accident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the ex-Bihar Chief Minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Rajnath Singh said. He further prayed for strength and patience for all those affected by the tragedy.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident took place on the third Monday of Sawan, when a large number of devotees had gathered at Ashokdham to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek. Seven people have been reported dead, while several others sustained injuries.

Eyewitness Account of the Panic

According to reports, a sudden surge in the crowd led to panic in the area around Ashokdham Halt railway station. A witness said that devotees were standing in queues extending towards the railway station when two trains stopped nearby.

A rumour that an electricity pole had fallen and that electric current was spreading reportedly triggered panic among those present. As people attempted to move away, pressure built up in the crowded queues. The witness said that people in the women's queue also fell over one another, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

Police, ambulances, and other emergency personnel were deployed in the area and immediately began rescue and relief operations. The injured were shifted to Sadar Hospital, Lakhisarai, for medical treatment.

State Government Announces Ex-Gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced that the state government will provide Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia assistance to the immediate dependents of all those who died in the incident. He said the government stood in solidarity with the bereaved families during the hour of grief.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh also expressed condolences, saying that the crowd had suddenly swelled and a rumour regarding a live wire or electric pole had triggered panic, resulting in the stampede-like situation.

Crowd Management and Safety Concerns Raised

The tragedy has raised concerns over crowd management and safety arrangements at major religious gatherings, particularly during the Sawan period when prominent Shiva temples witness a significant increase in footfall. Ashokdham, also known as Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, is an important Shiva shrine in Lakhisarai and attracts large numbers of devotees during Sawan. The third Monday of Sawan is considered particularly significant for devotees, resulting in heavy crowds at temples across the state.

Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and investigate the exact circumstances that led to the incident, while medical teams are attending to the injured. (ANI)