Seven people died and several others were injured in a fire at a hotel in Tarapith, Birbhum, allegedly caused by a short circuit. Police have rescued 22 people and taken the hotel operators into custody for questioning after filing an FIR.

Seven people died and several others were injured, allegedly due to a short circuit, at a hotel in Tarapith in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, officials said. Police reached the spot soon after the incident. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Detail Rescue and Investigation

Superintendent of Police Birbhum, Vidit Raj Bhundesh, said neither smoke nor flames were visible from the outside. "Neither smoke nor flames were visible from the outside. Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene; 22 people were rescued using ladders, and 11 others were sent to the hospital...7 people have lost their lives in this incident," he told reporters.

Bhundesh added, "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will arrive here. The hotel operators have been taken into custody after an FIR was registered; we are questioning them and are proceeding with further action and investigation."

BJP MLA Criticises Authorities

BJP MLA Dhruba Saha criticised the authorities over the incident and demanded an overhaul of the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). "The system was already in shambles. TRDA (Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority) should be overhauled. They made such a huge building, but there was no arrangement to control fire. Enter and die...several people have died," he told reporters.

More details are awaited. (ANI)