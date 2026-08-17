TN Law Minister C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar told the Assembly that the death of 19-year-old student Amuthan in Coimbatore was due to a retaliatory attack between student groups and not a drug-related incident. 17 people have been arrested in the case.

Responding to the Special Attention Motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Law Minister C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar said that the death of 19-year-old Amuthan, a third-year student at a private college in Coimbatore, was the result of a retaliatory attack between two groups of students and not a drug-related incident.

Retaliatory attack, not drugs: Minister

The Minister said that, according to the preliminary police investigation, a dispute arose between second-year and fourth-year students at around 8 pm on August 9, leading to prior enmity.

"Following this, at around 1:30 am on August 10, Amuthan and his friends went to the fourth-year students who had been involved in the earlier dispute and attacked them. They subsequently attacked some other students who were at Othakkal Mandapam before escaping in a car," Nirmal Kumar said.

The injured students were subsequently treated at a private hospital, he said.

The Minister said that at around 8:30 am on August 10, the students who had been attacked confronted Amuthan and his friends and assaulted them.

"After repeatedly attacking Amuthan, they left him near his friend's residence in Malumichampatti at around 10:30 am," he said.

At around 3 pm, Amuthan was found unconscious and admitted to a hospital. The police were subsequently informed that he had died, according to the Minister.

Investigation, arrests, and compensation

A case was registered the same day at Chettipalayam Police Station under various sections of law. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked.

Following the post-mortem examination, Amuthan's body was handed over to his parents at 5 pm on August 11.

"As of last night, 15 people, including one person who was arrested yesterday evening, had been arrested in connection with the case. Two people had also been arrested in connection with the assault allegedly carried out by Amuthan and others against fellow students," Nirmal Kumar said.

He said the police investigation had established that the incident leading to Amuthan's death was the result of a retaliatory attack between two groups.

"The police investigation found no evidence that drugs were used. The situation continues to be closely monitored," the Minister said.

As an initial measure, the government has provided Rs 6 lakh in financial assistance to the victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Minister rejects opposition's 'distorted' claims

Addressing the allegation raised by the Leader of Opposition that Amuthan was attacked and killed after informing the police that he had witnessed drug use, Nirmal Kumar rejected the claim.

"The Leader of the Opposition has claimed that Amuthan was attacked and killed after informing the police that he had witnessed drug use. Nothing of the sort happened. This is not a drug-related case," he said.

"I am also duty-bound to state that the facts of this case should not be distorted by portraying it as a drug-related case. There is no need for the government or the police to conceal the truth in the Amuthan case," he added.

Call for student counselling, remarks on state drug issue

The Minister said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government was taking measures to maintain law and order and assured that the government would stand by the affected family. He also called for steps to address group-based conflicts among students in schools and colleges.

"To eliminate the group-based conflicts and divisions that exist among students in schools and colleges and to guide them towards the right path, I request the School Education Department to issue appropriate directions and strengthen the practice of having a teacher serve as a student counsellor in every school and college," Nirmal Kumar said.

"The government will take all possible steps to promote unity among students and guide them towards the right path," he added.

The Minister also spoke about the broader issue of drug use in Tamil Nadu.

"It is well known that drug use has increased in Tamil Nadu over the past five years," he said.

Referring to Jaffer Sadiq, whom he described as an international drug-trafficking kingpin, Nirmal Kumar said he was arrested in Delhi and alleged that there were connections between Sadiq and the family and ministers of the former Chief Minister.

"Everyone knows about the connections he had with the family and ministers of the former Chief Minister at that time. No proper explanation regarding those connections was provided in Tamil Nadu," he said.

However, he said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was taking legal measures to prevent the spread of drug use.

"Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is taking all possible legal measures to prevent the spread of drug use," Nirmal Kumar said. (ANI)