4 5 Image Credit : Gemini

South Bengal

This depression is bringing more rain to South Bengal. Kolkata and several other districts are likely to see heavy showers. Today, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, and Bankura will get a lot of rain. The rainfall will also increase in East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram. This wet spell might continue until Thursday.