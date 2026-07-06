Kolkata Weather Update: Depression Brings Heavy Rain Alert For Kolkata, South Bengal
Kolkata Weather Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has gotten stronger and is now moving towards the coast. Because of this, Kolkata and many other districts in South Bengal are expecting heavy rains until Thursday
15
Image Credit : GEMINI
Kolkata Weather
A low-pressure system is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. It's slowly moving towards the coast. The weather office says this will bring heavy rainfall to Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal. Let's see how long this spell lasts.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : GEMINI
Rain Update
The rain has been pouring down in Bengal since Sunday night. Sometimes it's heavy, sometimes it's a drizzle, but it just won't stop. This has already caused waterlogging on some city roads. Reports say the rain will continue all day today.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Low-Pressure
The low-pressure zone over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a proper depression on Sunday. It is expected to make landfall today, somewhere between Chandbali in Odisha and Digha. After that, it will move further north and likely cross the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border by Tuesday.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
South Bengal
This depression is bringing more rain to South Bengal. Kolkata and several other districts are likely to see heavy showers. Today, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, and Bankura will get a lot of rain. The rainfall will also increase in East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram. This wet spell might continue until Thursday.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Winds
Strong, gusty winds are blowing along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The wind speed is around 45 to 55 km/h, sometimes hitting 65 km/h in sudden bursts. Because of this, authorities have told fishermen not to go into the sea until Tuesday.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos