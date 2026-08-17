Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He arrived in Tiruchirappalli to attend the 11th Convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu and also attended the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan arrived at Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Chennai on Monday to attend the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) at Neelakudi, near Tiruvarur.

Following his arrival at the airport, Vice President Radhakrishnan departed for Tiruvarur by helicopter. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan also accompanied him on the flight to attend the ceremony.

Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation

The Vice President is scheduled to land at the temporary helipad set up on the Central University campus and proceed by road to the convocation venue.

Participating as the chief guest, he will present gold medals and degrees to university rank holders and deliver the convocation address.

The 11th convocation of the university, functioning under the Union Ministry of Education, is being held at the campus's multipurpose auditorium on Monday at around 11:00 AM. The ceremony is being presided over by Chancellor Padmanabhan.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu currently enrols around 4,000 students from across Tamil Nadu as well as various other states, including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

SRMIST Convocation and Message to Students

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. During his visit on August 16, the Vice-President attended the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu.

In a post on X, the Vice President said that he presented an Honorary Degree Certificate to Shri R. Velusamy Avl, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He further emphasised his message to the students, advising them not to merely prepare themselves for the future, but rather to prepare themselves to shape one. "Attended and addressed the 22nd Convocation of S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu near Chennai today. The greatest strength of Bharat is its people, particularly its youth. Sharing my message with the graduating students, I said: "Do not merely prepare yourself for the future; prepare yourself to shape the future." My heartiest wishes to all the students. On the occasion, also presented an Honorary Degree Certificate to Shri R. Velusamy Avl, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. With Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu and Keralam, Shri. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Ji, Chancellor, SRMIST, Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar Avl and dignitaries," said CP Radhakrishnan. (ANI)