According to the weather office, the ongoing spell of rain is being driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, supported by a monsoon trough stretching from northwest Rajasthan through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across South Bengal until Monday, with showers expected in almost every district. The system is also expected to become more organised by Sunday night, further increasing rainfall activity.