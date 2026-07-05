Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert for Heavy Rain Across South Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several South Bengal districts until Monday. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts
Orange Alert Issued for South Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, warning of very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan and West Burdwan are also expected to receive intermittent rain through the day. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Low-Pressure System to Keep Rain Active Till Monday
According to the weather office, the ongoing spell of rain is being driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, supported by a monsoon trough stretching from northwest Rajasthan through Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across South Bengal until Monday, with showers expected in almost every district. The system is also expected to become more organised by Sunday night, further increasing rainfall activity.
Gusty Winds, Fishing Ban and Midweek Relief
Heavy rainfall is likely in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, while isolated intense showers may also affect Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman. Kolkata is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with spells of rain and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph. A ban on fishing activities along the coast remains in force until Monday due to rough sea conditions. Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve from Tuesday, although isolated heavy rain may continue in parts of South 24 Parganas on Wednesday.
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