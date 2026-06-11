After days of uncomfortable heat and humidity, residents of South Bengal may finally get some relief. According to weather officials, a strong trough line extending from East Bihar to the northwest Bay of Bengal is currently passing over Gangetic West Bengal. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh is influencing weather conditions across the region.

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The combined effect of these systems is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity in several districts throughout Thursday.

Kolkata and Several Districts Under Rain Watch

The day is likely to begin with bright and sunny conditions across many parts of South Bengal, although patches of cloud cover may appear intermittently. However, weather conditions are expected to change significantly by the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Purba Medinipur. Residents in these areas have been advised to stay alert as weather conditions may deteriorate rapidly later in the day.