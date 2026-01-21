So is this winter going to end soon? At least that's what the weather department is predicting. According to weather department sources, the temperature will not drop any further for now.

Will it be cold or hot and rainy? Everyone is asking this question now. Many have already decided to wear sarees and Punjabis for Saraswati Puja. But no one is yet able to make up their minds whether they will wear sweaters, jackets or shawls or not.