A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Puducherry amid a BJP protest against a Youth Congress shirtless demo in Delhi. Following the Delhi protest, four IYC workers were arrested and remanded to 5-day police custody by a Delhi court.

A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Puducherry today during a protest organised by the BJP condemning the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless demonstration at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The confrontation comes amid escalating political tensions after four Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the protest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Four Youth Congress Workers Arrested

The Patiala house court granted 5 days custody of accused Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar , Narsingh. The Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused, stating that further interrogation was required to identify and arrest other individuals who allegedly fled the scene.

According to the prosecution, the accused raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts carrying messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit, which was attended by international leaders and dignitaries. The public prosecutor argued that their custodial interrogation was necessary to trace other suspects.

However, counsel for the accused contended that the protest was peaceful and carried out as part of their democratic right. The defence submitted that the accused are office-bearers of a political party, educated individuals, and that none of the alleged offences carry punishment exceeding seven years. They also argued that there was no video evidence indicating violence.

BJP Stages Nationwide Protests

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests in multiple states, including Surat, Jammu and Delhi, condemning the Youth Congress's actions. Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated in the national capital, alleging that the protest tarnished India's image at a global forum.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised the Congress, terming the act "obscene" and "a crime against the nation." He said that at a time when global leaders and tech experts were praising India's leadership in artificial intelligence, such actions were shameful.

Rijiju added that instead of apologising, Congress leaders were justifying the incident, calling it the "anger of youth." (ANI)