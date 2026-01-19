- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Fog Alert Issued; Temperature to Rise This Week? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Fog will increase, including Kolkata, with visibility potentially dropping to 50 meters in some places. The weather department has forecast temperature rise of up to 3 degrees with change in wind from Sunday
Increased chance of fog in the morning
Kolkata's max temp is 23.8°C (2.1°C below normal) and min is 13.1°C (1.4°C below normal). Dense fog will increase until Monday in districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, and Hooghly.
Dense fog possible in the morning
Dense morning fog may hit districts until Monday, with visibility down to 50m. Temps could rise by 3°C from Mon to Wed, but will remain below normal for now, says the weather office.
Temperature rise forecast from Sunday
A temp rise of up to 3°C is forecast from Sunday in northern districts. North Bengal has seen more fog. A dense fog alert is on for Darjeeling, with visibility near 50m.
Winter chill to continue until Tuesday
The winter chill will last until Tuesday, fading after Jan 31. South Bengal's night temps are stable until Sunday. A dense fog warning is on for North Bengal, with visibility near 50m.
Western disturbance entered India on Thursday
Multiple western disturbances are causing the temp rise. One entered NW India on Thurs, another is due Mon. Fog has increased in South Bengal. The winter chill will last a few more days.
