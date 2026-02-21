Vijayapura police honoured veteran dogs Raksha and Stella upon their retirement after 12 years. The canines helped solve over 600 criminal cases. Two new dogs, Yoddha and Veda, were inducted to strengthen the department's K9 unit.

Karnataka's Vijayapura District Police on Saturday organised a ceremony to mark the retirement of two veteran police dogs, Raksha and Stella, honouring their 12 years of service. Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi presided over the event, honouring the canines for their significant contributions to crime detection and security within the district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

District Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi announced the retirement of the two dogs, highlighting how the canines has helped the police identify more than 30 accused people across 600 criminal cases. Speaking on the occasion, Lakshman Nimbargi said that Stella played a significant role in more than 600 criminal cases and helped the department in identifying more than 30 accused. He said that its contribution to crime detection is especially appreciated by the department.

Passing the Torch to New Recruits

The Raksha dog specialises in detecting bombs and contraband and was also used prominently in the VVIP security system. The retirement of both these dogs was an emotional moment for the department, with the police officials remembering their service. At the same time, two new police dogs, Yoddha and Veda, were officially inducted into the service. Yoddha, a Belgian Malinois breed, specialises in crime detection, while Veda is trained in detecting bombs and explosives. The SP expressed confidence that the new dogs will further strengthen the department's performance.

Indian Dog Breeds in National Security

Meanwhile, more than 150 Indian breed dogs have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, including the Western and Eastern borders and in Anti-Naxalite operations, delivering "good results," a press release said. According to the statement, their commendable performance has validated the decision to integrate Indian breeds into critical security and operational roles.

Rampur Hound

The Rampur Hound, originating from the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was historically bred by the Nawabs for hunting jackals and large game. The breed is known for its speed, stamina, and fearlessness.

Mudhol Hound

The Mudhol Hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the "Caravan Hound. "

BSF's Breeding and Training Initiative

The BSF has not only been training these indigenous breeds at NTCD Tekanpur but has also taken the lead in breeding and propagation, both at NTCD and across various field formations," the statement read. This initiative has since expanded to subsidiary K9 training centres, ensuring the large-scale development and deployment of Indian breed dogs across the Force. (ANI)