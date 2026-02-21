Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that 88 countries and organisations have signed the AI Impact Summit declaration. He added that the world has accepted PM Modi's human-centric AI vision and the goal of democratising AI for everyone's benefit.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday expressed happiness while informing that a total of 88 countries and international organisations have signed the declaration of the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from February 16 to 20.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said that 86 countries and two international organisations have formalised and accepted the principle of 'Sarvanjana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaaya'. He emphasised that the entire world has accepted the human-centric AI vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to democratise AI resources so that the benefits and technology of AI reach everyone across the world, across all sections of society. "It is a matter of great happiness that the declaration of the AI Impact Summit has been signed by a total of 88 countries and international organisations, which is being released now. Out of these, 86 countries and two international organisations have formalised and accepted the principle of 'Sarvanjana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaaya'. The entire world has accepted the human-centric AI vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyone has agreed to democratise AI resources so that the benefits and technology of AI reach everyone across the world, across all sections of society. All have accepted this," said Vaishnaw.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and ended on February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

