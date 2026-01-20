Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Rising During the Day; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Saraswati Puja is this week, and the weather is changing beforehand. Though the temperature will rise from Monday, a chilly feel will remain in the mornings and at night
Kolkata Weather
A chilly vibe in the morning, with heat increasing as the day goes on. The weather changes again from the afternoon. However, the biting cold is almost gone. The question now is what the weather will be like during Saraswati Puja.
Sataswati Puja
Saraswati Puja is this week. Before that, weather official Habibur Rahman Biswas gave a major update. Find out what today's weather will be like, along with this week's forecast.
Light Fog
Sources say there's no more dense fog warning. Light to moderate fog will be present from South to North Bengal. There's a chance of light dew and fog in the morning. Meanwhile, the temperature is rising from Monday. This weather will last for the next 3 days.
North Bengal
The temperature started rising on Monday. It will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. After Wednesday, the weather will remain almost the same for three to four days. Except for the hilly areas, the temperature in North Bengal will be between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.
Kolkata
Meanwhile, the force of the northerly wind has decreased in Kolkata. Despite a slight temperature rise, a chilly feel is present in the morning and at night. Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 16 degrees Celsius.
