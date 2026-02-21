A Delhi court has rejected the bail applications for four Indian Youth Congress workers, sending them to five-day police custody. They were arrested for a shirtless protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam against the Prime Minister.

Court Rejects Bail, Grants Police Custody

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days. The arrested accused, who have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

Police Custody and Defense Arguments

Earlier, the Delhi police had sought five days' custody of these four accused persons, who were among those who performed a shirtless protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam for raising anti-national slogans in the presence of international leaders and dignitaries. Their custody is required to arrest other accused persons who fled from the spot, the Delhi police said. The counsel for the accused argued and submitted that the accused belongs to a political party. They used their right to organise a protest at Bharat Mandapam. The protest was peaceful; there is no video that shows any violence. It is also submitted that they are office bearers and educated individuals with degrees.

Details of the AI Summit Protest

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

IYC Justifies Protest Action

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

BJP Stages Counter-Protests

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest across multiple states against the Congress over the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit yesterday. In Surat and Jammu, BJP cadres staged demonstrations against the Congress, while in Delhi, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha held protests condemning the incident. (ANI)